Wires

US stocks end modestly lower after another rocky day caused by Trump's latest threats to escalate his tariff fight

US stocks end modestly lower after another rocky day caused by Trump's latest threats to escalate his tariff fight.

The Associated Press
April 7, 2025 at 8:04PM

NEW YORK — US stocks end modestly lower after another rocky day caused by Trump's latest threats to escalate his tariff fight.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump says Iran will be in 'great danger' if talks to halt its nuclear program are unsuccessful

Trump says Iran will be in 'great danger' if talks to halt its nuclear program are unsuccessful.

Wires

US stocks end modestly lower after another rocky day caused by Trump's latest threats to escalate his tariff fight

Wires

Chief Justice John Roberts pauses order for Trump administration to return man mistakenly deported to El Salvador prison