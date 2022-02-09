U.S. Steel is investigating why a giant taconite conveyor collapsed at its Minntac plant in Mountain Iron over the weekend.

No one was injured in the accident. But the collapse on Saturday was the second involving major overhead equipment at the site in two weeks. It raised the prospect of a disruption to operations at Minntac.

"You got lines down and so you worry about layoffs," John Arbogast, staff rep at the United Steelworkers in Virginia, Minn.

"But it looks like they got everything under control," he said Wednesday. "They will bring in temporary conveyors. That is the good thing. They will be able to resume production."

In a statement, U.S. Steel said it was investigating the cause of the conveyor system's "structural failure...and developing plans for repair."

Because the area was cordoned off at the time, there were no injuries. "At this time, we do not anticipate impact to our customers or supply chain," the statement said.

The fallen conveyor moved iron taconite pellets from Minntac's kiln to a storage yard, where they sat until loaded onto cargo trains and taken to steel mills in other states.

Union officials and Minntac managers are reviewing the accidents to figure out why the huge equipment systems tumbled to the ground.

"Of course we are concerned," Arbogast said. "You have major buildings falling to the ground. They are looking at why did it happen, and what do we have to fix it to make sure it doesn't happen again and that no one gets killed."

The conveyor that collapsed two weeks ago used to serve two production lines in a different part of the complex. One contractor suffered a minor injury at the time, said Steve Bonach, president of United Steelworkers Local 1938.

The Minntac plant produces roughly 14.5 million tons of taconite pellets a year.