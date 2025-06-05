US soldier gets 23 years for killing his pregnant wife with a machete and dumping her in the trash

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — A Hawaii-based U.S. Army soldier was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison for killing his wife and unborn child last summer and attempting to cover up the crime by dismembering and disposing of her body in the trash.
Pfc. Dewayne Johnson II pleaded guilty earlier in the week to voluntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and providing false official statements, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel said in a statement.
His wife, Mischa Johnson, was 19 years old and six months pregnant at the time of her death July 12, 2024. Her body has not been found.
Johnson, of the 25th Infantry Division, told the judge during testimony in a military courtroom that he hit his wife with a machete in their home at the Schofield Barracks military base on Oahu after an argument, KITV reported.
He said he snapped after his wife yelled that his child won't know that he existed. He hit her on the head, and she stopped breathing and didn't have a pulse. He said he didn't intend to kill her.
''I couldn't picture my life without my child," he said. ''I regret, I shouldn't have done it.''
He used a chain saw to cut up his wife's body to hide the killing and placed her body parts in garbage bags that he put in a dumpster in his unit. He said had heard the garbage was taken from there straight to an incinerator.
Johnson reported his wife missing July 31, more than two weeks after her death. He joined search parties looking for her around Oahu. He was charged with her murder Aug. 27 after Army investigators found blood, DNA and other evidence in his home.