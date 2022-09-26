Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CHICAGO — JT Batson, co-founder of the advertising technology company Hudson MX, was hired Monday as CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The 40-year-old replaces Will Wilson, the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Wilson announced in June he was quitting on Oct. 31 after just 2 1/2 years. He took over from Dan Flynn, who held the job from June 2000 until September 2019.

Batson will run the federation under President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player, and the USSF board of directors.

Batson played for the Augusta Arsenal club in Georgia, served as a referee and a referee assignor and is a former member of the USSF's finance committee.

He previously worked for the venture capital firms Accel and Greylock Partners.

Wilson will remain with the USSF through October to assist with the transition, the federation said.

