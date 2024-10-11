US ski star Shiffrin to skip downhills in upcoming season as she nears milestone of 100 career wins

''Last season, I felt that my super-G level was not very good. So, all season long we were trying to find a time to train super-G, GS and slalom. And then I didn't train downhill before Cortina, and then I wasn't really prepared to do the downhill in Cortina – well, I was prepared, but in a way there was somehow some level missing,'' said Shiffrin, who planned ''to be more efficient with our training'' in the upcoming season.