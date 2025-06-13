Wires

US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say

US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 1:32PM

WASHINGTON — US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say

US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say.

Wires

Investigators searching Air India crash site find digital flight data recorder

Wires

Judge blocks Trump's election executive order, siding with Democratic state attorneys who called it overreach