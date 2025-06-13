WASHINGTON — US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say.
US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say
US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 1:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say
US shifts military resources in Middle East in response to Israel strikes and possible Iran retaliation, officials say.