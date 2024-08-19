US settles with billionaire Carl Icahn for using company to secure personal loans worth billions

Icahn, in statement on Monday, hit back at Hindenburg. ''''After Hindenburg issued a false report to make money on its short position at the expense of ordinary investors, the government investigation that followed has resulted in this settlement which makes no claim (Icahn Enterprises) or I inflated (net asset value) or engaged in a ‘Ponzi-like' structure,'' he said. "Hindenburg's modus operandi, which is to publish scurrilous and unsupported allegations, did damage to (Icahn Enterprises) and its investors. We are glad to put this matter behind us and will continue to focus on operating the business for the benefit of unit holders.''