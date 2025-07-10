US senators pushing bipartisan bill on new Russia sanctions brief European allies and Ukraine

ROME — The co-sponsors of a new bipartisan U.S. sanctions package targeting Russia briefed European allies and Ukraine on the legislation Thursday, in an effort to show continued resolve to help Kyiv and force Moscow to the negotiating table through what they describe as a ''game-changer'' bill.
The bill backed by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal calls for a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other exports — targeting nations like China and India, which account for roughly 70% of Russia's energy trade and bankroll much of its war effort.
Graham and Blumenthal told The Associated Press in Rome that they hope to bring the legislation to a vote in the Senate before the August recess. They said Thursday they are convinced that it would give President Donald Trump the tools and flexibility he needs to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.
''We're not gonna play whack-a-mole anymore with Russia and sanctions,'' Graham said. ''We're going after his (Putin's) customer base. And that's what the Europeans, I think, are most pleased with.''
''This is not just kind of a continuation of our current strategy. This is a real turning point,'' Blumenthal added. ''It's a real game-changer because it says to Putin, ‘We're going to hit you right where it hurts.'''
A coalition of the willing
Graham and Blumenthal briefed a meeting in Rome of the coalition of the willing, the 30-plus countries that are prepared to send troops to keep the peace in Ukraine after hostilities cease. The meeting, which the United States attended for the first time, was held on the sidelines of a Ukraine recovery conference.
Joining them was retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. The senators stressed that no U.S. troops would be in Ukraine, but that they participated in the gathering at the invitation of host Italy to bolster the U.S. presence at the Rome meeting and show congressional commitment to Ukraine.