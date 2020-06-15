WICHITA, Kan. — U.S. Senate candidate and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach reported that he had four guns stolen from his pickup truck that was parked at a Wichita hotel.
Officers responded to a call from Kobach around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel parking garage, Wichita police said. Investigators believe someone broke into Kobach's pickup overnight and took a rifle, two shotguns and a handgun.
A spokeswoman for the Republican's campaign said he was in Wichita for a campaign event and had the long guns with him for a scheduled shooting event.
Campaign spokeswoman Danedri Herbert said Kobach also "always has at least one firearm with him for personal protection."
