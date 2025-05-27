US Sen. Tommy Tuberville announces 2026 bid for Alabama governor

AUBURN, Ala. — Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who entered politics after a successful career as a head football coach at Auburn and three other major college programs, announced Tuesday that he is running for governor of Alabama next year.
His announcement on the Will Cain Show on Fox News followed weeks of speculation, and associates saying Tuberville planned to enter the race.
''I'm a football coach. I'm a leader. I'm a builder. I'm a recruiter, and we're going to grow Alabama," Tuberville said. ''We're going to bring manufacturing to this state. We're going to stop this illegal immigration. We're going to make education better again, and we're going to do everything possible to make sure our kids ... stay in this state and work.''
The former coach is expected to be a formidable entry in the governor's race. Two-term Republican Gov. Kay Ivey cannot run again because of term limits.
Tuberville made the announcement in front of his family and friends at an Auburn barbecue restaurant. Many wore baseball hats with the word ''Coach'' that were distributed in the colors of both Auburn University and the University of Alabama.
He harnessed fame from his college coaching days to win election to the U.S. Senate in 2020, casting himself as a political outsider closely aligned with President Donald Trump. ''God sent us Donald Trump,'' Tuberville said during his campaign.
Bill Armistead, the former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party, said Tuberville's presence will make other would-be candidates ''think twice'' about jumping in the gubernatorial race.
''I would be very surprised if Senator Tuberville is not elected governor of the state of Alabama,'' Armistead said.