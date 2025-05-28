US Sen. Duckworth visits Taiwan to discuss regional security and trade

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Strongly pro-Taiwan U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is visiting the self-governing island democracy to discuss regional security and relations with the U.S.
Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, will hold a series of high-level meetings with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations during her visit Wednesday and Thursday, said the American Institute in Taiwan, which acts as the de-facto American embassy in Taiwan in liu of formal diplomatic relations.
Trade, investment and ''other significant issues of mutual interest'' also are on the schedule, the institute said.
''The visit underscores the United States' commitment to its partnership with Taiwan and reaffirms our shared commitment to strengthening a Free and Open Indo-Pacific,'' the institute said.
China routinely protests such visits, which it views as a violation of U.S. commitments.
Duckworth and her staff are the second U.S. congressional delegation to visit Taiwan in as many days, demonstrating concerns in Washington over the island's security in the face of Chinese threats to invade, as well as its importance as a trade partner, particularly as the producer of 90% of the world's most advanced computer chips.
Taiwan also faces 32% tariffs under the Trump administration, a figure the government in Taiwan is attempting to negotiate to a lower level without angering sectors such as agriculture that fear lower tariffs could open their markets to heightened competition from abroad.
Duckworth is visiting at the same time as Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero, the governor of Guam, the U.S. Pacific territory that would almost certainly be a key player in any Chinese military moves against Taiwan.