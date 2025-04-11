US Sen. Bennet says he's running for Colorado governor partly to oppose Trump

DENVER — U.S. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is running for Colorado governor next year, saying in an interview with The Associated Press that he could better oppose President Donald Trump from the governor's office.
Bennet, whose practical approach to Democratic politics has been punctuated more recently by fiery and viral moments, has spent over 16 years in the U.S. Senate. Now, he joins a growing field of candidates from both parties vying for Colorado's executive seat.
Colorado's recent transition to a solidly Democratic state gives Democrats a strong advantage, and Bennet's stiffest competition will likely come from Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser.
Weiser was already on the attack Thursday, insinuating in a statement that Bennet shouldn't leave his Senate seat at a time of such political upheaval in the nation's capital.
Bennet has a political pulpit in Washington
Bennet's position in Congress has given him a political pulpit in Washington, D.C., as when he questioned Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during the Secretary of Health and Human Services' confirmation hearings. But in an interview with the AP, Bennet said his decision to join the governor's race isn't a retreat from political battles.
''There is not a person in the Senate who's more worried about what Trump is doing to our democracy and our economy than I am," Bennet said. ''I have come to believe strongly that the best place to fight that fight is from the state of Colorado.''
Bennet is currently pressing to make permanent expansion of the child tax credit, and in the past has advocated for bipartisan legislation to address immigration and border security. A central part of his campaign is tackling the affordable housing crisis.