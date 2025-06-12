LOS ANGELES — US Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
US Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem
US Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 6:17PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say
Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say.