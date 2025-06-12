Wires

US Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

US Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 6:17PM

LOS ANGELES — US Sen. Alex Padilla was forcibly removed after interrupting news conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say

Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say.

Wires

Nicaragua's former President Violeta Chamorro dies at 95, family says

Wires

"No Kings" protests in Minnesota canceled as authorities search for suspect who shot 2 state lawmakers