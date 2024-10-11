US sees a window for a new push to break political deadlock in Lebanon to ease conflict

The U.S. and others have been pressing for years for an end to the political deadlock in Lebanon to no avail. The country's sectarian power-sharing system has always been prone to stalemate. The U.S. blames the two-year presidential vacuum on resistance to compromise by Iran-backed Hezbollah, which is considered a legitimate political party in Lebanon and has been part of its government for nearly two decades despite being designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., Israel and others.