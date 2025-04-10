US-Russian dual national Ksenia Karelina is released in prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington

A U.S.-Russian dual national imprisoned in Russia on treason charges was freed Thursday in a prisoner exchange with Washington, the woman's lawyer and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Ksenia Karelina, also identified in the media as Ksenia Khavana, is ''on a plane back home to the United States,'' Rubio said in a post on X. She was arrested in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg in February 2024 and convicted of treason later that year on charges stemming from a donation of about $52 to a charity aiding Ukraine.
The U.S. authorities have called the case against her ''absolutely ludicrous.'' Karelina was among a growing number of Americans arrested in Russia in recent years as tensions between Moscow and Washington spiked over the war in Ukraine. Her release is the latest in a series of high-profile prisoner exchanges Russia and the United States carried out in the last three years.
Karelina, a former ballet dancer, reportedly obtained U.S. citizenship after marrying an American and moving to Los Angeles. She was arrested when she returned to Russia to visit her family last year.
Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, accused her of ''proactively" collecting money for a Ukrainian organization that was supplying gear to Kyiv's forces. The First Department, a Russian rights group, said the charges stemmed from a $51.80 donation to a U.S. charity aiding Ukraine.
Karelina's lawyer Mikhail Mushailov said on Instagram that she was flying to the U.S. from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where the exchange took place. It was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing a statement from CIA director John Ratcliffe, who it said was on hand for the exchange at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
''Today, President Trump brought home another wrongfully detained American from Russia,'' Ratcliffe said. ''I'm proud of the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort, and we appreciate the Government of U.A.E. for enabling the exchange.''
The CIA could not be immediately reached for comment in the early hours of Thursday.