US routs Finland 7-1 in opener at women's hockey worlds, Sweden defeats Germany

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic — Hayley Scamurra and Kelly Panek scored two goals each as the United States routed Finland 7-1 in their opening game at the the women's hockey world championship on Wednesday.
Captain Hilary Knight, making her 15th world championship appearance, and Taylor Heise both had a goal and an assist, and Lee Stecklein also scored for the U.S.
Goaltender Aerin Frankel saved 19 shots in a Group A match between last year's runnerup and the bronze medalist.
Petra Nieminen scored the lone goal for Finland on a power play.
Scamurra put the Americans 1-0 up 2:44 into the game on a rebound and doubled the advantage moments later. Pannek increased the lead to 3-0 from the slot in the first period as the Americans stormed the ice early and she finished off the rout with her second goal in the final period.
Defenseman Stecklein, who took the past year off to focus on her PWHL career, marked her return with a goal from a backhand shot in the second period.
Earlier, Sweden defeated Germany 5-2 in their opening game in Group B..
Hanna Thuvik scored the first goal of the tournament 10:34 into the opening period for Sweden. Mira Hallin doubled the lead midway through the second in a Group B game.