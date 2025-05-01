US robot makers hope to beat China in humanoid race. Tariffs could affect their ambitions

BOSTON — Tariffs weren't on the agenda of this week's Robotics Summit, where thousands of tech industry workers mingled with humanoid and other robot varieties and talked about how to build and sell a new generation of increasingly autonomous machines.
Not on the official agenda, at least.
''Jump up to the microphones,'' said keynote speaker Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer of Boston Dynamics, inviting a standing-room-only crowd to ask him questions. "And I'm the CTO, so don't ask me about tariffs."
The crowd laughed and complied. But as they streamed onto the show floor at Boston's convention center, greeted by a remote-controlled humanoid made by Chinese company Unitree, it was hard to ignore the shadow of President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs and retaliatory measures from Trump's biggest target, China.
Tariffs are the ''No. 1 topic that we're discussing in the hallways and at the water cooler with people that I've known for a long time,'' said event organizer Steve Crowe, chair of the annual Robotics Summit & Expo. ''I think it's definitely top of mind, because there's so much uncertainty about what is going to come.''
That concern is rooted in a robot's complex anatomy of motors and actuators to move their limbs, computers to power their artificial intelligence, and sensing devices to help them react to their surroundings. Sensors, semiconductors, batteries and rare earth magnets are among the array of components most sensitive to global trade disputes.
Tesla CEO and billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk warned investors last week that China's countermeasures restricting shipments of rare earth magnets will delay Tesla's development of its Optimus humanoid robots.
At the summit on Wednesday and Thursday, some humanoid makers were looking at a potential bright side to the geopolitical shifts as American businesses look harder for domestic supplies of parts and the development of U.S.-based robots that can automate factories and warehouses.