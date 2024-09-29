US retailers brace for potential pain from a longshoremen's strike

A longshoremen's strike would further distress a global supply chain that has already endured slowdowns from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on commercial shipping. Those attacks have all but shut down the use of the Red Sea and Suez Canal, said Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation. The attacks are forcing longer transit times for vessels that must navigate around the Cape of Good Hope to reach East Coast and Gulf Coast ports.