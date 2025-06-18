Nation

US resumes visas for foreign students but demands access to social media accounts

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it is restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review.

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 8:30PM

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it is restarting the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for government review.

The department said consular officers will be on the lookout for posts and messages that could be deemed hostile to the U.S., its government, culture, institutions or founding principles.

In a notice made public Wednesday, the department said it had rescinded its May suspension of student visa processing but said new applicants who refuse to set their social media accounts to ''public'' and allow them to be reviewed may be rejected. It said a refusal to do so could be a sign they are trying to evade the requirement or hide their online activity.

''Under new guidance, consular officers will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting of all student and exchange visitor applicants,'' the department said in a statement.

''To facilitate this vetting'' applicants ''will be asked to adjust the privacy settings on all their social media profiles to ‘public,''' it said. ''The enhanced social media vetting will ensure we are properly screening every single person attempting to visit our country.''

In internal guidance sent to consular officers, the department said they should be looking for ''any indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.''

about the writer

about the writer

MATTHEW LEE

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

NTSB says runway lights that might have helped in foggy San Diego crash hadn't worked since 2022

The runway lights that would have helped guide a small jet into a San Diego airport in foggy weather before the plane crashed, killing all six aboard, hadn't worked since 2022, investigators said. But it's unclear whether the pilot who was based at the airport knew the lights were out service.

Nation

Karen Read found not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunken driving in boyfriend's death

card image

Nation

Archaeologists unearth foundation of 1760s schoolhouse for Black children