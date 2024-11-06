ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop has won a 17th congressional term in southwest Georgia, defeating Republican Wayne Johnson.
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop has won a 17th congressional term in southwest Georgia, defeating Republican Wayne Johnson
U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop has won a 17th congressional term in southwest Georgia, defeating Republican Wayne Johnson.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 3:16AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican John James wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 10th Congressional District.