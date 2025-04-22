U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens enters race to represent Michigan in U.S. Senate

LANSING, Mich. — Fourth-term U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens has launched her run for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday with a video focused on the economic crisis caused by President Donald Trump's volatile tariffs policies.
Walking through a lot full of pickup trucks and SUVs to make the case that she's the candidate who will protect the state's critical auto industry, she says ''His chaos and reckless tariffs are putting tens of thousands of Michigan jobs at risk.''
''We absolutely need to put an end to the chaos agenda,'' Stevens said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Stevens, a Democrat, is the fourth well-known candidate to join what is quickly becoming one of the nation's most-watched Senate races, with the Republicans' 53-47 majority at stake in a battleground state Trump won in November.
Quickly a top possible contender after Democratic Sen. Gary Peters chose not to seek reelection, Stevens will oppose State Sen. Mallory McMorrow and former gubernatorial candidate and public health official Abdul El-Sayed in the Democratic primary.
On the Republican side, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers is trying again after losing to Democrat Elissa Slotkin in the state's 2024 U.S. Senate race by just 19,000 votes.
Stevens will seek to defend her tenure in Congress in the Democratic primary as McMorrow and El-Sayed establish themselves as outsiders. McMorrow is known nationally for her viral moments and El-Sayed has the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Before Congress, Stevens served on the U.S. Treasury's auto task force following the 2008 financial crisis as President Barack Obama's administration bailed out General Motors and Chrysler. She said Trump's taxes on imports are creating another crisis for the Michigan economy, which rides or stalls based on the auto industry's condition.