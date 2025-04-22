U.S. Rep. Barr enters competitive race to succeed Sen. McConnell in Kentucky

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr launched a high-stakes Senate campaign Tuesday, opting to give up his seemingly secure House seat next year and enter the competitive contest to succeed longtime Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Barr touted his congressional experience and support for President Donald Trump's policies in announcing his candidacy in Richmond, in his district.
''I am running for Senate because that is how I can be most helpful to President Trump's mission to put America back on the right track,'' he told The Associated Press.
His decision ensures that Republicans will have a robust 2026 Senate primary, but it also creates what Democrats see as a potential pickup opportunity in the Lexington-area House district, where a strong candidate could give them an outside chance in the midterm election.
Barr joins former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the race for the Senate seat, which has been held by McConnell for 40 years. Republican businessman Nate Morris also has signaled strong interest in running, portraying himself as a political outsider.
All three have distanced themselves from McConnell while jockeying for Trump's endorsement, seen as potentially decisive.
''It will be a competitive primary,'' said Scott Jennings, a Republican political strategist. ''Of course, the 500-pound gorilla is President Donald Trump. If he decides he prefers one of these candidates — or someone else — he can end the primary at a moment's notice by endorsing that person.''
Barr said via in response to emailed questions that he supports Trump's immigration and tariff policies. He said the president ''is right to negotiate better, more reciprocal, trade deals to secure the resiliency of our supply chains and stop unfair practices that harm American workers and businesses.''