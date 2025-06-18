WASHINGTON — US regulators approve the world's only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV.
US regulators approve the world's only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV
US regulators approve the world's only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV.
The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 6:52PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunk driving in death of police officer boyfriend
Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunk driving in death of police officer boyfriend.