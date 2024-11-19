CARACAS, Venezuela — US recognizes Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo González as 'president-elect' months after Maduro claims victory.
US recognizes Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo González as 'president-elect' months after Maduro claims victory
US recognizes Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo González as 'president-elect' months after Maduro claims victory.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 9:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
SpaceX launches Starship rocket, but skips trying to catch booster.