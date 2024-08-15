US prosecutors aim to try Mexican drug lord ‘El Mayo' Zambada in New York, then in Texas

Ismael ''El Mayo'' Zambada, known as a top leader and co-founder of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, faces charges in multiple U.S. locales. He and a son of notorious Sinaloa kingpin Joaquín ''El Chapo'' Guzmán were arrested last month after being flown into New Mexico. Zambada has said he was kidnapped in his home country en route to what he thought was a meeting with a Mexican official.