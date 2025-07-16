US producer prices unchanged with wholesale inflation remaining under control

WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale inflation cooled last month, despite worries that President Donald Trump's tariffs would push prices higher for goods before they reach consumers.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index was unchanged last month from May after rising 0.3% the previous month. June wholesale prices rose 2.3% from a year earlier, the smallest year-over-year gain since September. Both measures came in below what economists had expected.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so called core producer prices were also unchanged from May and up 2.6% from June 2024.
The report on wholesale inflation arrived a day after the Labor Department reported that consumer prices last month rose 2.7% from June 2024, the biggest year-over-year gain since February, as Trump's sweeping tariffs pushed up the cost of everything from groceries to appliances.
Consumer prices and producers prices do not always move in tandem, however.
Bradley Saunders, North America economist at Capital Economics, saw some signs of the impact of Trump's tariffs in a 0.3% increase in core wholesale goods prices. Furniture prices rose 1% from May and home electronics 0.8%, he noted. Both of those types of goods are heavily imported.
But producer prices at steel mills fell 5.5% despite Trump's hefty 50% tax on imported steel.
Some companies bought products before Trump rolled out his tariffs and have relied on those inventories to keep a lid on prices. But Saunders warned that those inventories are running low and that Trump plans to impose stiff tariffs (such as 25% levies on Japanese and South Korean imports) starting Aug. 1.