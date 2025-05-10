WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire but neither country confirms a deal.
The Associated Press
May 10, 2025 at 12:08PM
India and Pakistan confirm a ceasefire deal after US-mediated talks to end their conflict.