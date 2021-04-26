WASHINGTON — The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.
The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount.
The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles. The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Business
The Latest: Guidelines ease, CDC head cautiously optimistic
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's likely as coronavirus cases go down, guidelines aimed at protecting people against the spread will be loosened.
World
Former members of Italian Red Brigades arrested in France
Seven Italians convicted of left-wing domestic terrorist crimes, including several former members of the Red Brigades. were arrested in France on Wednesday, the French presidency said in a statement.
Business
China cuts steel import tariffs to push industry to improve
China suspended some import taxes on steel Wednesday as part of a multiyear campaign to use market pressures to force Chinese producers to shrink and become more energy efficient and profitable.
World
China criticizes Japan over Fukushima treated water release
China renewed its criticism on Wednesday of Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean.
World
India grieves 200K dead, with likely many more uncounted
Three days after his coronavirus symptoms appeared, Rajendra Karan struggled to breathe. Instead of waiting for an ambulance, his son drove him to a government hospital in Lucknow, the capital of India's largest state of Uttar Pradesh. But the hospital wouldn't let him in without a registration slip from the district's chief medical officer. By the time the son got it, his father had died in the car, just outside the hospital doors.