US peregrine falcons adapt well to city living as their coastal cousins struggle with bird flu

The drop has been particularly severe among coastal peregrines, which feast on ducks, geese and other waterfowl that tend to congregate in great numbers and, thus, allow disease to spread more easily, said Kathy Clark, head of New Jersey's Endangered and Nongame Species Program. Although bird flu is suspected as the cause of many coastal New Jersey nests emptying out, researchers have only been able to recover some of the dead falcons' carcasses, she said, noting that many of those tested positive for the disease.