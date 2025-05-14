US overdose deaths fell 27% last year but remain above prepandemic levels

There were 30,000 fewer U.S. drug overdose deaths in 2024 than the year before — the largest one-year decline ever recorded.
An estimated 80,000 people died from overdoses last year, according to provisional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Wednesday. That's down 27% from the 110,000 in 2023.
The CDC has been collecting comparable data for 45 years. The previous largest one-year drop was 4% in 2018, according to the agency's National Center for Health Statistics.
All but two states saw declines last year — with some of the biggest in Ohio, West Virginia and other states that have been hard-hit in the nation's decades-long overdose epidemic.
Experts say more research needs to be done to understand what drove the reduction, but they mention several possible factors. Among the most cited:
— Increased availability of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
— Expanded addiction treatment.
— Shifts in how people use drugs.