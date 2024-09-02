US Open: Who is Emma Navarro, the woman who beat defending champion Coco Gauff?

''In the past, I've seen choices on court — like taking the ball on the rise or moving forward to hit a forehand as opposed to moving back, stuff like that. Those have been choices in the past. Now I see those types of situations as less of a choice and more of, like: I have to take this on in this way,'' explained Navarro, who rarely shows much emotion during a match. ''Partially because the players I'm playing against, they'll shut it down if I don't make that more confident, aggressive choice. And, also, just because I think I have more belief in myself to be able to actually execute those types of shots.''