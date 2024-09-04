US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz and Navarro reach the semifinals and make American tennis matter again

This is a country that produced the Williams sisters and their combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles, other stars such as Chris Evert and Billie Jean King, plus more recent major champions and runners-up such as Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and Danielle Collins. The country's men went from the grand tradition of the likes of Don Budge and Bill Tilden way back in the day to multiple Slam champs like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Arthur Ashe — but the last major men's winner, famously, was Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open, making the current drought for the group by far the longest in history.