US Open tee time awaits Docherty less than a month after horrific car accident

OAKMONT, Pa. — What Alistair Docherty thought was smoke was really the powder bursting out of the freshly deployed airbag.
There was no mistaking the blood and glass covering everything in the wrecked white minivan.
Docherty was driving May 20 when he got T-boned in an intersection, two days before the Korn Ferry's Visit Knoxville Open. On June 2, the 31-year-old, who missed his PGA Tour card by two spots at the end of last season, qualified for the U.S. Open.
At 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Docherty will tee off at Oakmont. It's no stretch to say he's happy to be here, but Docherty wants more than just a good memory to close out this wild three weeks.
''It's not a miracle,'' Docherty said after wrapping up a practice round that hardly looked possible less than a month ago, as he was tangled in the blood and glass. ''I'm very thankful. But it's definitely where I believe I'm supposed to be. Everything works out for a reason. I'm just trying to take advantage.''
The pictures tell the story best.
One is of the passenger's side of the minivan, sitting in the grass near the intersection, crumpled almost beyond recognition after getting slammed by an SUV that ran a red light.
Another is Docherty lying in a hospital bed, lips pierced, eyes barely open, wearing a hospital gown draped over part of his neck collar.