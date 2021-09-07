NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY

The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals. It's the third straight Grand Slam in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at Wimbledon. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the opening match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. She faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. Also, No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

WEDNESDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy with afternoon showers. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 81 degrees Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).

TUESDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Women's Quarterfinals: Leylah Fernandez beat No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Men's Quarterfinals: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 — Number of times Daniil Medvedev broke in Botic van de Zandschulp's first eight service games.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I would say it's the maple syrup." — Leylah Fernandez, asked to explain the success of Canadian tennis.

