US Open: Iga Swiatek and other tennis players say their mental and physical health are ignored

''There is no question the professional tennis season is long, and we recognize the demanding schedule experienced, especially, by players competing at the highest level. ... The new schedule, which was developed in consultation with representatives of players and tournaments, does not require players (on average) to play more than they would have played in previous years, but provides more predictability for the top players and better pathways for aspiring players,'' new tour CEO Portia Archer said. ''The WTA will continue to listen to player and tournament feedback and will be open to making adjustments in the future as may be appropriate.''