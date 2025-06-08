US Open gets a soggy start to the week at Oakmont, with Jordan Spieth among early arrivals

OAKMONT, Pa. — Players began arriving at Oakmont on Sunday with umbrellas and expectations for a U.S. Open to live up to its reputation as golf's toughest test.
Jordan Spieth was among the early arrivals, playing the front nine on Saturday and 11 holes on Sunday in a light, but steady rain. Turns out the USGA had a policy that no one could start on No. 10. Spieth went down the first, back up the ninth and headed to No. 10.
It was long. And it was wet. The area got pounded with rain on Friday, and heavy rain was expected again Sunday afternoon. As if Oakmont wasn't already tough enough.
''This course is built to be like this,'' Spieth said. ''So they're not doing a whole lot different to the golf course. You hit a good shot, you get rewarded for it here. And if you don't, you're in big trouble. It's pure golf, no funny business about it.''
Spieth was keeping score on this day — he gave himself an 18-inch birdie putt after a 50-yard chip on the short par-4 17th and was 2 under for the day. He also did plenty of chipping and putting. On one hole, he had his caddie throw him golf balls down into the bunker. The grass was so thick it gobbled up the balls before they reached to the sand.
The rough was as advertised, mainly the sheer density of it, and it was made even more difficult considering how wet it was.
Spieth wasn't worried so much about the grass off the fairway — everyone has to deal with that at some point during the U.S. Open. It was what followed.
''It magnifies once you make a mistake if you don't play the right shot," he said. ''It's not like making a mistake is the end of the world. It might cost you half a shot. You just have to take what it gives you.''