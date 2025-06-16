US Open champion JJ Spaun turned a free fall into a title at rain-soaked Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — Nobody backs their way into a U.S. Open title.
J.J. Spaun wasn't about to be the first to say he did.
On a day built for umbrellas, ponchos and industrial-sized squeegees, Spaun reversed his own free fall, took advantage of several others' and hit two shots that turned him into a major champion while finally, mercifully, creating a moment to remember at the rain-soaked brute called Oakmont.
''I just tried to dig deep,'' said the 34-year-old Californian who can now call himself a major champion. ''I've been doing it my whole life.''
The shots that will go down in history are the drive he hit on the reachable par-4 17th and the 65-foot putt he sank with the sun going down and the rain falling on 18.
The first set up a birdie that put him in the lead by himself for good. The second was for emphasis — he needed only a two-putt, after all — that ensured this U.S. Open would finish with one — and only one — player under par.
The 65 footer, the longest of any putt made all tournament, closed out a back nine 32 and left Spaun at 1-under 279 for the tournament. His 72 was the highest closing-round score for a U.S. Open winner in 15 years.
But that wasn't Sunday's takeaway.