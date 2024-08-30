US Open: Carlos Alcaraz's 15-match Grand Slam win streak ends in loss to Botic van de Zandschulp

''It was a fight against myself, in my mind, during the match. In tennis, you are playing against someone that wants the same as you — to win the match — and you have to be as ... calm as you can, just to think better in the match and try to do good things,'' Alcaraz said. ''Today I was playing against the opponent, and I was playing against myself, in my mind. A lot of emotions that I couldn't control.''