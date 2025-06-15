Sports

US Open a race against daylight on rain-soaked Oakmont

The U.S. Open turned into a sprint through the soggy fairways of Oakmont on Sunday following a downpour that caused a delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes as Sam Burns tried to hold off Adam Scott for his first major.

The Associated Press
June 15, 2025 at 9:44PM

OAKMONT, Pa. — The U.S. Open turned into a sprint through the soggy fairways of Oakmont on Sunday following a downpour that caused a delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes as Sam Burns tried to hold off Adam Scott for his first major.

Heavy rain began to leave large puddles on the lightning-fast greens of Oakmont that caused a stoppage in the final round. Burns was at 2-under par — 2 over for the day — through seven holes, one shot ahead of Scott.

They were the only players under par.

J.J. Spaun, who started the final round one shot back, bogeyed five of the opening six holes to fall four behind.

Jon Rahm was the leader in the clubhouse after a 67 to finish at 4-over 284.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

about the writer

about the writer

DOUG FERGUSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Aaron Civale gets a little wild in White Sox debut after trade from Brewers

Aaron Civale got a little wild in the right-hander's first start for the Chicago White Sox two days after he was traded by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sports

Padres beat Diamondbacks 8-2 to snap 3-game losing streak

Sports

Texas rookie Kumar Rocker keeps scoreless start intact with help from pickle juice