US Open '25: Oakmont's par-3 8th hole requires removing a head cover

OAKMONT, Pa. — Maybe no one would complain about the eighth hole at Oakmont Country Club if the term ''par'' had never been created in championship golf.
But there it sits in the middle of the this tough U.S. course, the longest par 3 in major championship history, 289 yards on the scorecard and certain to top 300 yards in actual distance for one round, just as it did in 2007 at Oakmont.
''I couldn't tell you a par 3 over 250 yards that's good, architecturally,'' said Justin Thomas, who took a scouting trip to Oakmont two weeks before it hosts the U.S. Open for a 10th time.
''That's not my favorite hole in the world,'' he said. ''I think you could do some other things with that. But everyone's going to have to play the same hole and going to have to execute the same shots, and I would love four 3s on it right now if I could take it.''
Jack Nicklaus, who won the first of his 18 professional majors at Oakmont in the 1962 U.S. Open, was asked what he thought about the par-3 eighth.
''I haven't played it since they lengthened it to be a short par 5,'' Nicklaus said with a smile.
Viktor Hovland speaks for the majority when he said the best par 3s in golf are under 200 yards. But the topic on this day was 300 yards — more or less, depending on how the USGA sets it up each round. Hovland was not a fan.
''As soon as you start to take head covers off on par 3s, I just think it gets a little silly,'' he said.