US Open '25: Oakmont is the name that stands out in golf's toughest test

OAKMONT, Pa. — Never mind that Rory McIlroy is finally a Masters champion and the first player in 25 years to join the exclusive list of players with the career Grand Slam. Or that Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship and reasserted himself as golf's best player.
They are biggest stars in the game heading into the third major of the year. They might not be the main attraction. The one name that gets everyone's attention at this U.S. Open: Oakmont.
The course Henry Fownes built in 1903 is tough as Pittsburgh steel. Geoff Ogilvy, a former U.S. Open champion, once said playing Oakmont ''was like the hardest hole you've ever played on every hole.''
The USGA doesn't have to do much to achieve what it always wants: the toughest test in golf.
Oakmont hosts the U.S. Open for the 10th time on June 12-15, more than any other course in the championship's 130-year history. There's a reason it keeps going back.
''There are certain places in our game where you stand on the first tee and you look out over the landscape, and it's just meant to play the U.S. Open. Oakmont is that place,'' John Bodenhamer, the USGA's chief championships officer, said in an interview with Golf Channel. "It was built for a U.S. Open.''
Adding to the hype are players who have gone to Oakmont in the weeks leading up to the U.S. Open and sharing tales of deep rough and greens that make it feel they are putting on linoleum. There have been videos of golf balls in the thick grass with only a few dimples visible.
''I would say all of the rumors and everything are pretty on point,'' said Justin Thomas, who toured Oakmont before heading to the Memorial.