US Open '25: Hogan and Woods and other key anniversaries in the U.S. Open this year

Noteworthy: One year after Tom Watson had the 54-hole lead and shot 79, he had a 36-hole lead and shot 76-77. Watson won the first of his eight majors a month later at Carnoustie.
AP story: Lou Graham, a 12-year-old tour veteran, wore down ambitious John Mahaffey and ended a career of golfing obscurity with a two-stroke victory Monday in the 18-hole payoff for the U.S. Open crown. ''It's the dream of a lifetime,'' the 37-year-old Graham said in his soft, Tennessee drawl. He won it with a 71, even par on the 7,032 yards of gently rolling, heavily wooded countryside that makes up the Medinah Country Club course The bitterly disappointed Mahaffey, now a runner-up seven times since his lone tour title, didn't make a birdie in the hot and humid playoff and had a score of 73.
Site: Pebble Beach Golf Links
Runners-up: Ernie Els, Miguel Angel Jimenez