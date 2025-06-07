US Open '25: DeChambeau's sand save an all-time memory at golf's most punishing major

It only feels right that the reigning titleholder at the golf championship that, at least in theory, anyone can win is the player who leans into the role of the sport's most relatable everyman, Bryson DeChambeau.
And it only feels right that at the U.S. Open — a tournament built to humble and punish the best in the game as much as celebrate them — DeChambeau earned his title by hitting a shot that virtually no man can hit.
A plaque now sits outside the bunker on the 18th hole at Pinehurst No. 2, enshrining the spot where DeChambeau placed his name in the history books with what he called ''the shot of my life'' — a 55-yard blast from the sand to 4 feet with the trophy hanging in the balance on Sunday at last year's Open.
Defense of the title begins Thursday at Oakmont, getting ready to host its record 10th U.S. Open and a course with a longtime reputation for being as difficult as they come.
All of which seems to suit the 31-year-old pro golfer/social media star just fine.
His first U.S. Open title came in 2020 at Winged Foot, the course best known for producing the 1974 ''Massacre at Winged Foot'' along with Phil Mickelson's meltdown in the trees and trash cans more than 30 years later.
Then, last year, that bunker at Pinehurst.
What would golf's everyman say to his millions of YouTube followers who someday might encounter their own version of the 50-yard bunker shot, widely recognized as one of the most difficult in the game, even under normal circumstances?