US Open '25: Decades ago under dark of night, Oakmont began removing trees and started a golf trend

Last month, Scottie Scheffler made mention of a trend in golf design that rubs him wrong — removing trees from courses.
This week, the world's best player and favorite to win the U.S. Open will play a course that did just that, but didn't become one bit easier the way some layouts do when the trees go away. Under the dark of night three decades ago, the people in charge of Oakmont Country Club started cutting down trees. They didn't stop until some 15,000 had been removed.
The project reimagined one of America's foremost golf cathedrals and started a trend of tree cutting that continues to this day.
While playing a round on YouTube with influencer Grant Horvat, Scheffler argued that modern pro golf — at least at most stops on the PGA Tour — has devolved into a monotonous cycle of ''bomb and gouge'': Hit drive as far as possible, then gouge the ball out of the rough from a shorter distance if the tee shot is off line.
''They take out all the trees and they make the greens bigger and they typically make the fairways a little bigger, as well,'' Scheffler said. ''And so, the only barrier to guys just trying to hit it as far as they want to or need to, it's trees.''
With or without trees, Oakmont has stood the test of time
Scheffler and the rest in the 156-man field that tees off Thursday should be so lucky.
While the latest Oakmont renovation, in 2023, did make greens bigger, fairways are never wide at the U.S. Open and they won't be this week.