Coco Gauff begins her US Open title defense with an easy win after a two-match losing streak

''The last couple of weeks were tough, and I was like, ‘I have to do this and do that, but I don't have to prove anything to anyone except myself.' So ... (these) two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself,'' the No. 3-seeded Gauff said. ''I have many more years coming back here and I'm not going to win every year. Just that perspective and just having the belief that I can — but not the expectation that I should.''