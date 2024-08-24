US Open 2024: Naomi Osaka feels better as she returns to the site of two of her Grand Slam titles

''I do think coming to this specific tournament helps me out. But also, whenever I step foot here, I don't really think about the two tournaments I won,'' said the 26-year-old Osaka, who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father; the family moved to New York when she was 3. ''I just think about how I felt when I was a kid, because I did grow up coming here, and I have such vivid memories of watching my favorite players. It's more of a childhood nostalgia that I really enjoy.''