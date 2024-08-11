PARIS — U.S. Olympic officials say they will appeal a ruling that gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the medal she won in Paris.
Wires
U.S. Olympic officials say they will appeal a ruling that gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the medal she won in Paris.
U.S. Olympic officials say they will appeal a ruling that gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the medal she won in Paris.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 11, 2024 at 1:56PM
More from Wires
See More
2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.