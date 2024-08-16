Nation

US Navy helicopter crew members injured in Nevada training mishap released from hospital

By Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 10:32PM

FALLON, Nev. — Ten U.S. Navy crew members injured Thursday during a routine helicopter training in the northern Nevada desert were released from a Reno hospital Friday.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the ''mishap'' involving two MH-60S Seahawk helicopters training at Naval Air Station Fallon about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Reno, the Navy said in a statement Friday. The crew members' injuries were not life-threatening.

The two helicopters, each with a crew of five personnel, were conducting routine training at the time of the accident Thursday night. The Navy said security personnel at NAS Fallon have secured the site of the mishap in a remote area of the Fallon Range Training Complex.

The aircraft are assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12, which is assigned to Carrier Air Wing 5 and currently at NAS Fallon for ''comprehensive, integrated training in both real and simulated environments,'' according to the statement emailed to The Associated Press by Lt. Cmdr. Beth Teach, spokesperson for the Naval Air Force Pacific in Coronado, California.

