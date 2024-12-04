US military takes pride in religious diversity. Would things change if Pete Hegseth takes charge?

''Overall, the military was an engine of religious inclusion and really thinking about how to manage religious pluralism, but it was not a smooth or easy process,'' said Stahl, a professor of history at the University of California at Berkeley. ''To have a secretary of defense who promulgates a worldview or operates within a worldview where not just Christianity, but a certain strand of Christianity, is the right religion, potentially changes the tenor of what an ethos of religious pluralism looks like in the military.''