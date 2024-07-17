WASHINGTON — US military pier for carrying aid to Gaza will be dismantled, ending a mission plagued by weather and security problems.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Minneapolis medical execs who became romantic 'soulmates' sentenced for scheme that netted millions
More from Star Tribune
Local Minneapolis medical execs who became romantic 'soulmates' sentenced for scheme that netted millions
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune